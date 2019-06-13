KOT seek justice for assaulted Wajir Woman Rep Gedi

Kenyans have taken to Twitter to demand justice for Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi who was assaulted by Wajir East MP Rashid Amin at Parliament buildings.

Rashid reportedly accosted Fatuma at Parliament parking lot on Thursday and engaged her in a heated discussion before physically assaulting her as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

The Star established that Rashid demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency during the recent visit by the budget team.

He later slapped Fatuma and repeated it again.

The hashtag # JusticeforFatumaGedi on Thursday afternoon trended at number one as Kenyans call for Rashid's arrest for assaulting Gedi.

Twitter user Tijey said, "Such incidences never raise the eyebrows of the so-called clan members. Octogenarians who have replaced wisdom with greed and offer their services to the highest bidder. I bet if it were an election petition, by election or kidnap, they would be all over.”