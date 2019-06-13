KOT seek justice for assaulted Wajir Woman Rep Gedi

• Rashid demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency.
Kenyans have taken to Twitter to demand justice for Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi who was assaulted by Wajir East MP Rashid Amin at Parliament buildings.
Rashid reportedly accosted Fatuma at Parliament parking lot on Thursday and engaged her in a heated discussion before physically assaulting her as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.
The Star established that Rashid demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency during the recent visit by the budget team.
He later slapped Fatuma and repeated it again.
Twitter user Tijey said, "Such incidences never raise the eyebrows of the so-called clan members. Octogenarians who have replaced wisdom with greed and offer their services to the highest bidder. I bet if it were an election petition, by election or kidnap, they would be all over.”
“Do not beat women, treat them kindly they are like captives in your hands. Incase they are guilty beat them lightly" prophet Muhammad pbuh.. Next.... Somali saying " we don't fight women we discipline them" he is a disgrace to muslim men !!!! “Ifrah tweeted.
Mubarak Magan said, "This is the time the elders, religious leaders and elected leaders from North Eastern should clear their stand on violence against women and the attack on .”
Cliff Kinyore said men should join women in calling for justice for Fatuma Gedi.
“Violence against women is not random or anonymous and It's not enough for women to speak out on the issue ‑- for the message to be strong and consistent, women's voices must be backed up by men,” Kinyore said.
Hez Mureithi said, "The assault on the women rep is totally wrong and should be dealt with squarely. Another arising issue is the issue of prejudice, discrimination. Which may be true in how they allocated the funds without the inclusion of the MPs constituency. Any wrong is wrong.
Salim 007 wants the office of the DCI and EACC to investigate the matter and arrest Kassim for assaulting a fellow colleague.
”A man who raises his hand on a woman never raised his hand in class. The assault on Fatuma Gedi is a criminal offence. Mr.Kassim has contravened Chapter 6 of the Constitution on Leadership and integrity. Both the DCI_Kenya and EACCKenya should do a collabo”
Gedi was rushed to Karen Hospital where first aid was administered before recording a statement at Parliament Police Station under OB 20/13/6/2019.
Contacted Amin did not deny or confirm the assault allegations only saying he will respond to the Police.
"Treat it as a rumour, I will respond to the police," he said.