Kirinyaga MP's husband to lead demo against Waiguru medics plan

Kirinyaga businessman Peter Ngirici has threatened to mobilise residents against the county government's plans to employ health workers on two-month contracts.

Speaking to residents in Kerugoya town n Wednesday, Ngirici said the move is unconstitutional.

The businessman is the husband of Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici who has often clashed with Governor Waiguru on county plans.

"Go and tell Waiguru that we're ready to mobilise residents to oppose the employment of health workers on contract. She (Waiguru) should listen to issues raised by the striking health workers," Ngirici said.

The businessman gave Waiguru up to Monday to dialogue with the health workers, failure to which he will lead the protests.

Kirinyaga health workers strike entered week three on Monday with residents having to incur huge costs in travelling to neighbouring counties of Embu and Murang'a for services.

Ngirici said he campaigned for Waiguru's election in 2017 but regretted the governor had failed to deliver on her promises.

"We are getting complaints from residents telling us we brought them a mukora (conwoman). That will not happen again,'' he said.

He asked the governor to shape up or prepare for a humiliating defeat at the ballot in 2022.

"From Monday, let the county government know we are going to hold demos until Waiguru holds talks with the striking medics. We are not going to let another Kirinyaga resident die because of the strike by health workers," he said.

The health workers went on strike 16 days ago, demanding promotion, hygiene at the work stations and motivation.

Central region Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union secretary general Gor Goody said the strike is not about salary increment.

Waiguru said she will only negotiate with the workers once they resume work. The county public service board is in the process of recruiting medics on a two-month contract to replace those on strike.