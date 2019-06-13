Ex-Kenya Re Director found guilty of illegal property acquisition

A Former Kenya Reinsurance Director and a businesswoman have been found guilty of fraudulent acquisition of public property and conflict of interest.

Anti-corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo on Thursday found ex-Finance Director John Faustin Kinyua and businesswoman Mary Nganga Kimingi guilty in the sale of a Kenya Re house to a company known as Rockhound Properties.

However, the two are yet to be sentenced as they asked the court to give them until Friday to make their mitigation.

Kimingi is the director of Rockhound properties limited -the company that allegedly bought the house at Kshs 12 million.

Last month, Kinyua was fined Sh7.3 million after he was found guilty of abuse of office charges.

Ex-reinsurance manager Charles Gichane was also fined Sh7.3 million after being found guilty of a similar offence.

Kinyua was accused of fraudulently allocating and transferring a house belonging to the corporation to Gichane.

The house is situated in Villa Franca Estate in Nairobi. The offence was committed on diverse dates between August 19 and 27, 2003.

The two were in 2014 charged afresh after the high court ordered that they are retried after their 2008 prosecution was found to be defective.