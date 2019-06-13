Clinicians protest raid on hospital by ward rep

A union of clinicians in Kisii has condemned an incident in which an MCA raided Gesusu Sub-County Hospital on Sunday and kicked out hospital staffers and patients.

County union secretary Victor Bwanchete said they want action taken against MCA Benson Ntabo for harassing and intimidating health workers.

Reached for comment, Ntabo said he will not relent in efforts to ensure the provision of quality services in his ward.

"As an MCA, I'm mandated to ensure my people get the best services. The clinical officer in question has been reporting to the office late and inconveniencing patients yet some of them travel from far," Ntabo said.

He alleged five patients have died at the hospital in the last one month owing to negligence by the health officers.

During the weekend incident, patients are said to have been forcibly discharged and business disrupted for hours. The MCA later locked the hospital to "protest lethargy among health staffers".

A clinical officer was bundled out, Bwanchete told journalists yesterday.

The union now says the weekend incident points to the deteriorating level of insecurity health officers are now grappling in the region.