Shun divisive politics, Samia residents told

Water shortage will now be a thing of the past.

In Summary

• Residents of Samia Sub County called upon to concentrate on development and shun divisive politics.

• Water program will benefit a total of 14,000 residents.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
12 June 2019 - 06:00
Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi inspecting water sources for Madibira Community Water Scheme in Nangina Ward on Monday.
SHUN POLITICS- BUSIA DEPUTY GOVERNOR Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi inspecting water sources for Madibira Community Water Scheme in Nangina Ward on Monday.
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

Residents of Samia should shun divisive politics and concentrate on development, Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi has said.

He spoke on Monday during the commissioning of Busijo and Madibira water projects. The two projects funded by the World Bank, through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme, will benefit 14,000 residents.

Water shortage that has remained a challenge for decades will now be a thing of the past.

 

Mulomi thanked the residents for their cooperation and hard work. "It is such an honour seeing residents unite to celebrate the launch of this project that is aimed at helping people," he said.

He said residents should expect a good job from the contractors but told them to be vigilant to avoid shoddy work. Mulomi urged contractors to consider employing women and youth.

Water executive Isaac Alukwe said he will be strict with the work since the Busia government has a name to protect.

He thanked Bwiri MCA Beatrice Kanoti alias Apewe for allocating Sh4.5 from the ward fund kitty and a further Sh11 million in the next budget towards water projects in her ward. Other MCAs were told to follow suit.

