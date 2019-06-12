Principals want Nemis challenges solved for easy funding

Principals want the government to eliminate hitches associated with the National Education Management Information System to release pending capitation funds for schools.

The principals on Tuesday told Education CS George Magoha that some schools have missed out on funds because some of their students are not captured by Nemis.

A survey by Kessha showed that in 300 secondary schools, Nemis only funded 30,000 out of the 40,000 students physically present.

“The biggest challenge is not capturing the students for lacking valid birth certificates. This is a responsibility of parents, not the principals,” Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi said.

He spoke during the official opening of the 44th Kessha Conference at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa.

Kahi asked parents who have children in secondary schools to ensure their children have valid birth certificates.