Kura gets Sh1.5 billion for upgrade of city roads

Nairobi County is to embark on a major road upgrade and completion of its road network.

The move comes after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said his administration would hand Sh1.5 billion to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) to undertake the projects.

Speaking after a meeting with the Transport Ministry and Kenya National Highways Authority on Wednesday, Sonko said the projects are aimed at decongesting the capital city and ease movement within estates.

This will include rehabilitating access roads within the estates.

He said so far his administration had contributed Sh900 million, while Kura paid a total of Sh1.9 billion to finance the first phase whose main focus is in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and city centre.

While maintaining that his administration will continue to collaborate with government agencies to ensure upgrade of roads is successful, Sonko appealed to the residents who have encroached on the road reserve along the proposed areas to start demolishing their structures to pave way for the construction of the road.

“We need to stop politicising the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Nairobi. We have to partner with Kura and KeNHA to ensure all roads are done to our standards. My administration cannot do it alone," he said.

He said plans are in place to build a viaduct from Wakulima Market through Landi Mawe to Mombasa Road to ease traffic congestion in that area.

They agreed to hasten the upgrade of Lang'ata road to Magadi road into a dual carriageway. Transport CS James Macharia and KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia were present in the meeting.

The section to be expanded includes the busy 27km Bomas-Kiserian-Corner Baridi Road.

The 14km Bomas-Karen-Dagoretti Market Road has also been earmarked for the face-lift.

CS Macharia said the dual carriageway from the Bomas of Kenya to Kiserian will reduce traffic and make travel enjoyable.

“The proposed Bomas-Kiserian-Corner Baridi Road starts at Bomas of Kenya, runs in a Southwesterly direction through Ongata Rongai, passes through Kiserian and terminates at Corner Baridi area in Kajiado,” Macharia said.

The CS said plans are underway to ensure the 28km express highway bridge connecting JKIA with Kangemi market on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway will tackle traffic congestion in the capital.