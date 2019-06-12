Kiambu officials quizzed by EACC over graft claims

Fifteen officials from Kiambu county were quizzed on Tuesday for the second day by EACC detectives over alleged misuse of funds.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission spokesman Yasin Amaro said the questioning was a continuation of ongoing investigations into corruption claims in the county.

“Governor Ferdinand Waititu had been summoned by the commission twice. This is a continuation of the same investigation,” Amaro told the Star at the EACC headquarters on Tuesday.

He said the county officials, who included 14 executives and a chief officer, were summoned by the commission in a letter dated June 7 and addressed to the county secretary under Ref: EACC 6/15/22 (87); Request for documents and statement recording, which was seen by the Star.

Summoned were chief officer Faith Njeri and executive members Kigo Njenga, Wilson Mburu, David Kuria, Isabel Waiyaki, Jeremiah Mbugua, Joseph Murega, James Maina, Mary Kamau, Josephine Muritu, Joseph Nganga, Karungo Thungwa, Joseph Kamau, Gibson Mburu and Margaret Ruinge.

“This commission is investigating allegations of corrupt practices at the County Government of Kiambu in the disbursement of funds during FY 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. To facilitate our investigations, kindly avail the following members of staff for an interview and statement recording as scheduled…,” the letter signed by John Lolkolol read in part.

“In addition, provide us with the original procurement plan and budget for the financial year 2017-18. Our officers Hassan Muhammad and Regina Ng’ang’a will be available to conduct interview and collect documents and information.”

Waititu, according to the EACC's boss, Twalib Mbarak, is being investigated for the alleged irregular award of Sh588 million tenders to companies allegedly associated with him and his immediate family members.