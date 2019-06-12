Huge power bills hurting schools, principals say

Principals on Tuesday asked the government to consider introducing special electricity and water tariffs for schools because huge power bills are hurting operations.

Schools spend an average of Sh500,000 monthly on electricity alone, in addition to about Sh1.4 million annually each to hire six teachers on a Sh20,000 salary each.

“Out of 300 schools sampled, we found that the lowest a boarding school was paying was Sh340,000 per month on electricity alone,” the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chair Indimuli Kahi said.

Kahi said the school with the highest bill among those sampled paid Sh900,000.

“ So, on average, schools are spending, on electricity alone, Sh500,000 a month,” Kahi said.

The heads are holding the 44th Kessha annual conference at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa.

Education CS George Magoha said it would be easy to convince the President to lower the tariffs for schools.