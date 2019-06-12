Four months too long for looters to have their way, Kabogo and Rutto tell Uhuru

• Kabogo and Rutto say the period it too long for looters to exchange loot into new currency.
• Want Kenyans to resolve to fight corruption by putting leaders to task.
Former governors William Kabogo (Kiambu) and Isaac Rutto (Bomet) now say the October deadline to exchange Sh1,000 notes is too long for looters.
The duo on Wednesday said the four months will give enough room for looters who have stolen public money to get the new notes.
Speaking on Radio Jambo’s political show, Mazungumzo Waziwazi, the two said if President Uhuru Kenyatta had resorted to the new currency as a way to end graft, he would have given a seven day notice.
“Changing the currency is not a guarantee that corruption will be won. Demonetisation is just one tool to be used but changing the money without policies to govern the exchange bureaus and you give them five months that is a lot of time,” Kabogo said.
He added; "The problem is that as a country we are playing with corruption, people have stolen money in broad day light yet we want them to be investigated. We have seen people who had nothing and all over a sudden they own several apartments in high end estates what does that tell you”.
Kabogo said Kenya is headed to a place where it shall need no government.
“Everyone is looting. From SGR, hospitals, roads and everything else. We are in an era of scandal after scandal, and in fact it is sad that we are subjecting ourselves to more debts by borrowing to pay what has been looted,” Kabogo said.
He said it is a shame that politicians would seek medical attention in expensive hospitals abroad yet they can’t task the health docket to ensure that poor Kenyans have access to medication.
His sentiments were echoed by Rutto who said it is a big shame that 2022 politics have taken over yet Kenyans yearn for leaders who can put their interests at heart.
"The current lot of leadership is worthless. They have left our youth jobless and hopeless yet we are subjected to tangatanga and kieleweke politics,” Rutto said.
He added; "All we want is for the current leadership to stop importing labour and create employment for our youth, This way we shall end the looting mentality."
Rutto said it is unfortunate that Uhuru is fighting the graft war alone.
“The president is a lone man. Police have been given money to close their eyes on corruption, the cartels have even run to court and had their cake with judges. We can’t jail people without evidence because the same people mandated to investigate tamper with investigations,” Rutto said.