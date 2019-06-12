Four months too long for looters to have their way, Kabogo and Rutto tell Uhuru

Former governors William Kabogo (Kiambu) and Isaac Rutto (Bomet) now say the October deadline to exchange Sh1,000 notes is too long for looters.

The duo on Wednesday said the four months will give enough room for looters who have stolen public money to get the new notes.

Speaking on Radio Jambo’s political show, Mazungumzo Waziwazi, the two said if President Uhuru Kenyatta had resorted to the new currency as a way to end graft, he would have given a seven day notice.

“Changing the currency is not a guarantee that corruption will be won. Demonetisation is just one tool to be used but changing the money without policies to govern the exchange bureaus and you give them five months that is a lot of time,” Kabogo said.

He added; "The problem is that as a country we are playing with corruption, people have stolen money in broad day light yet we want them to be investigated. We have seen people who had nothing and all over a sudden they own several apartments in high end estates what does that tell you”.

Kabogo said Kenya is headed to a place where it shall need no government.