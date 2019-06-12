Childbearing begins early for Kenyan women, survey reveals

As the debate rages on whether to lower or raise the age of sexual consent in Kenya, statistics on childbearing reveal sexual activities are ongoing among teens.

According to the 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, childbearing begins early in Kenya, with almost one-quarter of women giving birth by age 18 and nearly half by age 20.

The survey shows that 18 per cent of adolescent women age 15-19 were already mothers or pregnant with their first child and this trend has remained unchanged in the last five years.

The legal age of consent is 18 for both girls and boys.

On March 26, three Court of Appeal judges suggested the public discuss whether it would be realistic to lower the age of consent to 16.

Judges Roselyn Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage ruled that time was ripe for the country to consider changing the Sexual Offences Act.

Sex at younger ages is common and jails are teeming with men and boys convicted of defiling willing partners, the judges noted.

But on Monday, secondary school heads said the age of consent for sex needs to be increased to 20.

Most young people graduate from secondary school between ages 17 to 20.

That still doesn’t mean their brains are mature, their judgement and impulse control are sound.