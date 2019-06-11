Varsity student charged with sexually assaulting schoolmate

A university student was yesterday charged with sexually assaulting a 20-year-old schoolmate in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Dennis Muchoki was charged with thrusting his fingers into her private parts while outside her room.

The charges state that on Friday last week, the complainant was hanging her clothes on a balcony at Luhisi Hostel, Drive Inn area in Ruaraka, when Muchoki approached her.

The suspect tried to seduce her but the complainant ignored his overtures. Muchoki allegedly punched her in the face and she fell down. He is accused of undressing her forcibly while she fought and screamed.

It was during that struggle that he allegedly inserted his fingers into her private parts.

The complainant said she bit him on the left small finger which prompted him to get off her. A student who was in the hostel also came to the scene.

Muchoki fled the scene and accidentally droppd his phone. The complainant took the phone to the hostel manager who identified the owner before reporting the matter to Ruaraka police station. Muchoki was arrested and taken in custody.

Appearing before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi, the suspect denied the charges and was granted Sh300,000 bond.

The matter will be heard on August 1, 2019.