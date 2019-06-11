Sand harvesting crisis hits Naivasha

Tension is high in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, following a move by a group of land owners to introduce a new cess collection point targeting sand harvesting.

Over 8,000 youths involved in the trade have vowed to oppose the move as it will lock out traders and lead to job losses.

Sand harvesters, land owners and transporters met in Mai Mahiu to address the emerging crisis.

Youth group chairman Stephen Muiruri said the cartel had already introduced another cess collection point, raising tension and confusion in the area.

He said there are 36 youth groups employing over 8,500 sand harvesters and warned the new move threatens their jobs.

“For years, we have paid cess to one point manned by the county government and we are opposed to the introduction of another centre by some land owners,” he said.

Muiruri called on the national and county governments to intervene and resolve the issue which threatens the peace and security in the area.

“The county should put some funds to support those families whose relatives have been injured while harvesting sand by offering them bursaries,” he added.

Elder Ben Ole Kasole said that they will not sit back and watch as the new entrants interfere with sand collection.

He said Mai Màhiu town has recorded massive growth and improved security due to the sand harvesting business which is now under threat.

“For years, Mai Mahiu town was known for crime and cases of drunkenness but with over 8,000 youths employed as sand harvesters things have changed,” he said.

Sand trader Joseph Ndichu termed sand harvesting as very sensitive, adding that it had taken local leaders months to bring the youths together.

“Currently, there is confusion and anxiety over the entry of new traders who are keen to introduce another container that will be used to collect cess from sand,” he said.