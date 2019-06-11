IEBC not properly constituted, MP says

The IEBC cannot conduct an election as it stands now because it is not properly constituted, Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi said on Monday.

Angwenyi said currently, the electoral body only has three commissioners against the seven constitutionally required to be able to oversee an election.

He said there is a need for chairman Wafula Chebukati to seek money from the National Treasury to hire the remaining four commissioners.

The MP spoke outside Kisii Governor James Ongwae’s office during the launch of the commission’s annual voter education.

During the exercise officially launched by Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Angwenyi said it is the responsibility of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to educate the electorate on elections.

“Kenyans need to educated on the importance of practising their democratic right by choosing their leaders without coercion," Maangi said.

Others present were county assembly Speaker David Kombo, returning officer Sydney Namulungu and a number of MCAs.

The deputy governor said voter education in the county was long overdue, adding that it is through such exercise that voters can make informed choices.

"I am urging the National Assembly to pass a budget that will enable the commission to discharge its duties of educating voters. The process should be continuous,” he said.

He urged the commission to address issues in Bomachoge Bassi, Sengera Bosoti and Sensi wards because residents do not properly understand where they belong.

He urged youths who have attained the age of 18 to register as voters to exercise their democratic right in 2022.

Kombo questioned why kits used in the elections fail to work and yet the commission has all the time for that purpose.

“There is a need for the commission to avoid situations where kits fail during voting time. The failure sometimes denies voters an opportunity to participate in the important exercise,” the speaker said.