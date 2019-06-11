580 bags of sugar from Zambia seized in Narok

DCI sleuths based in Narok North seized 580 bags of sugar on Monday night.

It is suspected to be unaccustomed sugar from Zambia.

The bags were being offloaded from a Mercedes Trailer at Kanini Haraka Enterprise.

Police have impounded the vehicle as further verifications are ongoing by other relevant authorities.

Last month, police raided a godown in Kariobangi South, Nairobi where expired rice and sugar were being repackaged.

Three suspects were busted repackaging the expired rice from the sacks branded as 'Amar' and 'Day to Day' into new sacks branded 'Red Rose' and 'Pick-Cock'