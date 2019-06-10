Siaya speaker told to use Solomonic wisdom in petition against MCA

Siaya assembly speaker George Okode has been urged to apply Solomonic wisdom in deciding the fate of the embattled South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha.

Area residents led by Samuel Oloo, Dickson Oluoko and Molly Oguna asked Okode to be impartial and shun selfish egos of some individuals.

"We hope that the speaker will apply justice in deciding the fate of our MCA who has been falsely accused," Oloo said.

The group was speaking in Siaya town on Sunday a few days after they had threatened to demonstrate against the speaker if his decision will be based on malice and rumours.

Oloo had accused Okode of allowing trumped up charges against Mboha that he was most of the time absent from committee plenaries.

His accusers Sylvester Owuor, Michael Onyuowre, Shadrack Sewe, Nicholas Rajula and Francis Owino demanded that Mboha vacates the house. Their petition was brought to the attention of the house on May 7, 2019.