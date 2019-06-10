Siaya speaker told to use Solomonic wisdom in petition against MCA

•South East Alego residents demand impartial decision a few days after threatening to demonstrate against the speaker
•The ward rep is accused of absenteeism during plenary sessions
Siaya assembly speaker George Okode has been urged to apply Solomonic wisdom in deciding the fate of the embattled South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha.
Area residents led by Samuel Oloo, Dickson Oluoko and Molly Oguna asked Okode to be impartial and shun selfish egos of some individuals.
"We hope that the speaker will apply justice in deciding the fate of our MCA who has been falsely accused," Oloo said.
The group was speaking in Siaya town on Sunday a few days after they had threatened to demonstrate against the speaker if his decision will be based on malice and rumours.
Oloo had accused Okode of allowing trumped up charges against Mboha that he was most of the time absent from committee plenaries.
His accusers Sylvester Owuor, Michael Onyuowre, Shadrack Sewe, Nicholas Rajula and Francis Owino demanded that Mboha vacates the house. Their petition was brought to the attention of the house on May 7, 2019.
“We want the assembly to declare the seat of South East Alego vacant,” read the petition seeking him not to attend any assembly proceedings.
The residents claimed that the petitioners were losers in the last elections and were selfishly using the assembly to find loopholes for a by-election.
The assembly's powers and privileges committee is set to submit its report to the house this Friday to decide Mboha's fate.
The residents claimed to have been disfranchised in the two weeks Mboha had been denied access to the house proceedings due to none representation.
Oguna defended Mboha’s leadership as unrivalled.
“How did the five petitioners know that Mboha frequently absents himself from crucial house proceedings yet they are not elected leaders?” Oloo asked.
The powers and privileges committee wantsMboha to appear before it within the next 10 days.