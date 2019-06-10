Nema shuts 36 factories for discharging effluent

The National Environment Management Authority has shut down 36 factories for discharging industrial waste into water bodies.

Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu told the Star exclusively on Saturday that the purge is also targeting six government institutions.

"We will continue to close and open those that have fully complied with laws on effluent discharge," Wahungu said and disclosed that they were also focusing on air pollution

He said three factories have re-opened after complying with environmental laws.

"One of them actually installed an effluent treatment plant within seven days. The other two took two weeks."

Wahungu explained, "We have two forms of closure. Where a factory is doing both wet and dry processes, we are closing the wet process. If the whole factory is dependent on wet process, we entirely shut down the whole factory. Most of the factories are located along the Nairobi River"

Government Institutions are however given a grace period to shape up.

"We have a big problem particularly with colleges, universities, hospitals and a few middle-level institutions," he said.

Sugar factories, timber manufacturing and cement factories are also polluters.

Wahungu spoke to the Star during tree planting at Ruiru presided over by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. More than 10,000 bamboo tree seedlings were planted around Ruiru dam. The dam is one of the main sources of water for Nairobi residents.

The Nema boss flagged the Technical University of Mombasa as one of the institutions given the grace period due to the problem of getting students out.

"The university will close in August after being given one month to repair sewerage system," he said.