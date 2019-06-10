KPLC frequent street lights thief to spent 3 years in jail

A notorious vandal found guilty of stealing Kenya Power street lights worth Sh390,000 has been jailed for three years.

Kennedy Odhiambo was convicted by Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

He stole 13 LED street lamps in Dagoreti subcounty on November 1, 2018

Odhiambo was last year also found guilty of destroying KPLC street lights but the court gave him six months probation. He committed the same offense before the end of his probation term.

The prosecutor told the court that Odhiambo was a notorious street vandal and needed a long deterrent sentence.

Odhiambo was arrested after the police got a tip-off and taken to Mutuini AP camp .

He was found with KPLC bulbs, and when questioned, he took the officers to his house where 10 more lamps were recovered

Odhiambo told the court, in mitigation, that he was a father of one with a beautiful wife who needed financial support and requested the magistrate to forgive him.He told the court the police roughed him up and would not even let him finish eating his dinner.

He said that he was a breadwinner of his family as the wife was not financially stable to take good care of their baby.

Gandani said the prosecution had proved beyond doubt that Odhiambo was guilty.

The magistrate further ruled that the accused has more than two cases of the same kind and required a custodial sentence.

“The prosecution has proved the case against the accused and since the accused is a notorious street vandal, I, therefore, send him to three years in jail so as he learns some lessons,” she said.

He has 14 days to appeal.