Kisauni gang leader shot dead, scores of suspects arrested

Police on Sunday morning shot and killed one of Kisauni’s most wanted gang leaders.

The 25-year-old known as Dula alias Captain Jay, had been on the run for months, police said.

Dula had been heading a gang of criminals responsible for killings in the area.

He was escaping police arrest on a motorbike in the company of four others when they rode into a police trap at Kadogo grounds.

Cornered, Dula allegedly charged at the officers with a machette and was fatally shot at around 9.30am, Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu said.

“We tracked the gang from yesterday night and when today morning we heard that they were terrorising residents in Kongowea, we started pursuing them. We wanted to arrest them, but we fired when they charged at us,” Kiragu told the Star.

Police are now searching for the accomplices who escaped arrest.

In a separate incident, another member of the gang was accosted lynched by a mob as he tried stealing a mobile phone from an elderly man in Bamburi area at around 6am.

“We are at least making strides in tackling these gangs. We will finally restore peace,” Kiragu said.

Three attacks were recorded at Bamburi police station on Sunday morning.

Police have also launched a manhunt for a 15-man machete-wielding juvenile gang that attacked a student and killed a man and woman last week.

Police say they are implementing policies aimed at reducing crime but terrifying levels of violence keep growing almost every day.

Thousands of Kisauni residents continue to suffer deadly attacks from the gangs.