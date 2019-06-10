Eighteen injured in road accident

Eighteen passengers were injured, six of them seriously, following an early morning accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway yesterday.

The accident at Kinungi trading centre in Naivasha occurred after the driver lost control before the bus lost control and rolled several times.

Passengers in the ill-fated bus christened Mbukinya blamed the driver for the self-involving accident alleging that he was drunk.

One of the passengers Peter Wekesa said the bus left Kakamega on Saturday evening headed to Nairobi.

He termed the journey as safe until they arrived in Nakuru where the elderly driver was left behind and a younger man took control.

“Our problems started there as the driver was speeding, smoking and talking with some girls who were seated behind him,” he said.

Another passenger Jane Nafula narrated how on they had on various occasions called on the driver to stop speeding but their pleas were ignored.

She said that the driver was smoking bhang minutes before the accident occurred.

“We thank God that no life has been lost but the blame lies squarely on the driver who has caused this accident due to reckless driving,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Naivasha have arrested a middle-aged woman after she bought a newborn baby in Kawangware Naivasha.

The woman was arrested at Naivasha Subcounty Hospital where she had gone to seek medical treatment for the three-month-old minor.

According to a witness Jane Njeri, nurses at the hospital informed police about the woman who gave contradicting stories over the minor.

Njeri said that on been questioned by police, the woman confessed to having bought the baby in Nairobi at Sh50,000.

“The minor had problems in breathing and when he was brought in, the mother’s stories were not adding up and police were called in,” she said.

Speaking on the phone, Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed both incidents adding that they were seeking the bus driver while the woman in the second incident was in their custody.

“Eighteen passengers were injured during the morning accident and are undergoing treatment at Naivasha sub-county hospital while the wreck has been towed to Naivasha police station,” he said.