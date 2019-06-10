Close

Big name Kenyan politicians have let us down

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga share a light hearted moment at the foot steps of Harambee House after their meeting where they resolved to work together and unite the country after the long protracted elections. March 9, 2018.
Image: JACK OWUOR

I have never understood why politicians in Kenya feign ignorance.

They enthusiastically purport to love the people of Kenya even when their daily activities fly against the very policy they espouse.

Politicians are up and down taking Kenyans in cycles. No new ideas on how to carry this great country forward.

Every day each of these ambitious politicians is crafting their means of how to survive and stay relevant in Kenyan politics. and that is why we have the so-called handshake.

While in a way, it helped to cool down political temperatures, the whole plan was a personal political deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM  leader Raila Odinga. 

We are all waiting to see what the Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce which has been collecting the views from Kenyans will recommend. 

If the task force will recommend a referendum to resolve some of the issues they will have found out, it will be up to Kenyans decide.

The political class is pushing for the creation of a more inclusive executive. 

 
 
 
 
 

Sample the following. In 1998, when then-President Daniel Arap Moi wanted to stabilise Kenyan politics, he came up with an idea that would have changed Kenya forever.

Moi invited then National Democratic Party leader Raila Odinga to form a political collaboration with Kanu.

Details of that deal were known only by the two. During the course of 2002, Moi invited Raila into an alliance with Musalia Mudavadi, Katana Ngala, Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, William Ruto et al.

The five or so politicians had two options: To pick Moi's school of thought, find an inclusive formula for the country and drive Kenya to glory.

Then and now nothing has changed. Moi senior may have been wrong.

In fact, nobody really is ever right. But the fact that the subject matter of the elder Moi's thinking is what President Kenyatta is considering is amazing. 

Back to the issue at hand, Deputy President Ruto is among the people Moi identified as suitable successors to the Kalenjin nation and to a large extent the ultimate prize.

What transpires in the realm of the Kalenjin, Luo, Kamba, Luhyia, Somali and Mijikenda nations should be the business of those realms.

We should not expect anything new.

The communication expert talked to the Star.

