Americans gift Sh6m ICT lab to Kajiado school

A school in Kajiado on Saturday received an ICT laboratory, housing unit and laptops from an American family valued at Sh6 million.

The centre has two labs for the young and older children, and two offices above it.

The donations were handed over to John Parit and his wife Dorcus, who are the owners of Lenkai Christian School in Kimana, Kajiado Sub-County.

The American couple, whose names were withheld by their hosts, was accompanied by their son Anthony Kitchens in whose honour the donation was made.

A member of the Kitchens’s team said Anthony’s parents made the donation in their son’s name to enable children from the area access quality ICT education.

“This is a surprise to him because we came with him (Anthony) from the United States of America to this country without him knowing what we came to do here. He just got wind of it when we arrived in this school,” a team member said.

Anthony officially launched the technology centre at the school and approved the use of his name on the project.

“I am surprised but very happy about this initiative put up in my honour by my parents,” he said.

The directors of the school thanked the family for the donation and promised that they will be put to good use.

“As family members of Lenkai Christian School, we are touched by your donation of the equipment and the technology lab which you have dome in the name of your beloved son, Anthony,” Dorcus Parit, the school’s director, said.

The school started with only five pupils but its population increased after many girls rescued from injurious practices such as female genital mutilation and early marriages were brought in.

“The school today has 150 pupils. Most of the ones earlier rescued have qualified to join high school and have been sent to various girls’ schools across the country,” the director said.

Hope Beyond Foundation, an organisation formed by Purit has so far managed to rescue more than 500 girls from being forced to undergo FGM and early childhood marriages in Kajiado county alone.

The director said Maasai young girls have their dreams of acquiring education like other children in Kenya and should be provided space to realise them.