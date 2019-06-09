Close

SUCCESSION POLITICS

Central Kenya does not owe me any debt - DP Ruto

Kikuyu elders on Saturday urged him to 'control' his presidential ambitions and respect Uhuru.

In Summary

• The DP dismissed claims by some leaders fronting the idea 'through proxies' that Central Kenya had his political debt.

• He said the debt leaders have is to serve Kenyans.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
09 June 2019 - 15:29
Deputy President William Ruto with other leaders enjoy a tea and maandazi during a visit to Nyandarua County on June 9, 2019.
Deputy President William Ruto with other leaders enjoy a tea and maandazi during a visit to Nyandarua County on June 9, 2019.
Image: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has once again reiterated that no community owes him anything.

The DP dismissed claims by some leaders fronting the idea 'through proxies' that Central Kenya had his political debt.

He spoke on Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Kasuku Parish in Ol-Joroorok Constituency.

 

He said the debt leaders have is to serve Kenyans.

“The only obligation that we have is to fulfil the promises we made to the people; that of transforming their lives,” he told the congregation.

Ruto observed that as a government, the goal is to unite everyone to move the country forward.

Deputy President William Ruto during a Sunday service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Kasuku, Oljororok, Nyandarua County on June 9, 2019
Deputy President William Ruto during a Sunday service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Kasuku, Oljororok, Nyandarua County on June 9, 2019
Image: DPPS

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, MPs Michael Muchira (Oljoroorok), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop) and Rigathe Gachagua (Mathira).

Others present were Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani).

Ruto's statement comes barely a day after the Kikuyu council of elders urged him to 'control' his presidential ambitions and respect Uhuru.

The council's secretary general Peter Munga said Ruto should instead concentrate on helping the President manage the affairs of the nation.

 

 “It is very disheartening to see the 2022 succession politics taking centre stage led by none other than DP Ruto with others who should be working with the very electorate who put them in office,” a statement from the elders said.

They warned political leaders promising the DP or any other leader the Kikuyu community votes in 2022 and warned them to stop forthwith.

The elders insisted they do not owe the leaders their votes and that they have never discussed any electoral pact with the elders from any other community.

