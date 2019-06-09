Central Kenya does not owe me any debt - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has once again reiterated that no community owes him anything.

The DP dismissed claims by some leaders fronting the idea 'through proxies' that Central Kenya had his political debt.

He spoke on Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Kasuku Parish in Ol-Joroorok Constituency.

He said the debt leaders have is to serve Kenyans.

“The only obligation that we have is to fulfil the promises we made to the people; that of transforming their lives,” he told the congregation.

Ruto observed that as a government, the goal is to unite everyone to move the country forward.