The bullet will stop you, Sonko warns youth engaged in crime

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday appealed to juvenile criminal gang members to mend their ways or risk painful death.

Sonko told them of his readiness to help them transform their lives and become useful members of society.

“I was in that life but left. If I could leave that life of conmanship and theft, and I am here as governor, even you can transform your life,” he said during an impromptu visit to Dandora.

He told the youths with whom he mingled freely that he was once in their shoes.

Sonko has helped over 50 gang members to reform. They are now engaged in county projects like Ng’arisha Jiji Initiative, Nairobi River Clean-Up and SRT.

He said at least 20 more youths from each of the 17 Nairobi subcounties will be roped into county projects.

“We are doing this so we can eradicate crime. We cannot be happy having Hessy wa Dandora and Kayole killing youth because of crime,” Sonko said.

He said the people robbed, maimed and killed by juvenile gangs voted for him and he must protect them.

“To the criminals, we know you. I and the Uhuru administration are monitoring you. If you have been given a job by the government and you are still engaging in crime, the only solution is the grave.

“I will help you transform your lives, educate your children and feed your wives but on one condition – crime must end in Nairobi.”

The governor asked the youth to visit his office whenever they have problems so he can have a candid discussion with them on how to make their lives productive.

He gave the example of Halili Waweru Mswadik alias Dube, who has transformed his life.

The Majengo-born Dube was once a wanted criminal operating from Shauri Moyo.

However, in 2017 after listening to one of Sonko’s speeches in one of the rallies in Nairobi, he was moved and decided to transform his life.

Sonko put in a good word for him and asked him to join the police force. He did.

“I was in this life and I lost many of my friends to mob justice and the police bullets. I was in constant fear because I felt death was always around me wherever I went,” Dube said and advised the youth in crime to seek redemption.

“It is possible. I did it. Sonko did it. You can do it,” said Dube, who is based in Isiolo.