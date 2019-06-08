State has disbursed Sh12 billion for Youth Fund, Oguna says

More than 1.9 million youth have so far benefited from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

The project focuses on creation of job opportunities for the youth through enterprise development, facilitating credit access and assisting the youth to secure jobs outside the country.

Since its inception in 2007, some Sh12.8 billion has already been disbursed, with 26,015 youth having been assisted to secure job opportunities outside Kenya.

Government spokesperson Cryus Oguna on Saturday said Sh6 billion has been disbursed to youth groups under the Constituency Youth Empowerment Scheme.

The project offers group loans for youth with start-ups.

“Contracts worth Sh88 billion have been given to youth under the the access to government procurement opportunities initiative. All pending bills will be paid by end of this financial year,” Oguna said.