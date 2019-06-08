Man denies killing friend with prettier wife

A 45-year-old Njiru man has denied killing his friend after a quarrel over who had the better-looking wife.

Gidraph Mwangi was accused of killing Peter Gitau on the night of May 4 and 5 at Mugunda within Mowlem area.

Mwangi denied manslaughter charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

According to a police report, the accused had asked Gitau and another friend to join him for drinks as he had bought a lot of chang’aa he could not finish alone.

While in his house enjoying their drink, Mwangi and Gitau started quarrelling over who had the more beautiful wife. They continued arguing as they drunk until late at night.

Police said the quarrel escalated and Gitau picked a knife since Mwangi was insisting that his wife was the prettier one. The other friend in their company had already left for his home.

As things got heated, Mwangi pushed Gitau who fell on his stomach while holding the knife, stabbing himself.

The accused is said to have tried to contain the profuse bleeding in vain.

He managed to carry his friend outside and dragged him to a different place where he left him and returned to his house.

Members of the public found Gitau’s body in a pool of blood, holding a handkerchief to his chest.

They alerted police who visited the scene and began investigations leading to the arrest of the accused.

While denying the charges Mwangi pleaded for lenient bond terms.

He was released on a bond of Sh300,000. The case will be heard on September 9.