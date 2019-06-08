KWS forms unit to tackle human-wildlife conflict

The Kenya Wildlife Service has set up a ground and air unit to reduce rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in Kajiado and other parts of the country.

A rapid response team known as Problem Animal Management Unit will monitor and respond to incidents of conflict.

Some cases that have caught the attention of KWS include one where two people were killed by marauding elephants in Merueshi area of Kajiado East subcounty.

"Immediately this happened, we mobilised resources and personnel to respond to the unfortunate incident, with both ground and air teams being dispatched to drive the jumbos back to protected areas," KWS said in a statement.

The agency sent condolences to the affected families and reiterated its commitment to work closely with communities in areas affected by human-wildlife conflict.

“In the case of Meruishi incident, Pamu supported by a multi-agency team from the county administration managed to drive the elephants back to Chyulu Hills National Park,” the statement read.

"The teams combed the area with aerial assistance from a helicopter and we confirm there are no stray elephants in the area now."

A standby team is there to keep vigil and ensure no wild animals stray into community settlements.

KWS appealed to communities to remain calm and to immediately alert their officers whenever they sight stray wildlife.

KWS is currently in the process of disbursing funds from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to pay families of persons killed by wildlife after due process and verification.