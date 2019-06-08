EXPERT COMMENT: Kibwana must stop maligning Kalonzo

There is no infighting in Wiper. If Kivutha (Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana) wants to go out and start his own party let him go, but he must stop dragging our party leader’s name in the mad.

Maybe he does not have a national agenda, his agenda is Kalonzo (Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka) who is the only politician with a national appeal.

What he (Kibwana) says like now he is saying he wants to be President, what is wrong with that? Anybody can say that. How many people have said in Jubilee that they want to be President? Does it mean there is a rift?

On the handshake claims (Kibwana had said Kalonzo's handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta did not benefit Kambas) he made, many people would have been complaining. We were taken through all the processes and we did so many rallies everywhere, we consulted widely.

Everywhere we went we asked questions – all of us leaders - and the people told us to tell our party leader to take the party towards this direction. He (Kibwana) was consulted.

We had a NEC meeting just the other day and everyone was notified, Kibwana chose not to attend. So this issues he decides to address in the media, if his party is called 'media', then let him deal with the media.

Wiper has internal structures and if he has any issues he knows the procedures to follow.

Why is he obsessed with the name of our party leader? Why can’t he fight any other person who has declared interest in the job of President?

We are moving forward and he is not going to distract us. He either joins us or decides what he would like to do as a politician.

Kibwana is just being a nuisance, if he is flexing his muscles in politics that is not the way to campaign, you don’t campaign by maligning other people’s names.

We have no problem with his ambitions, we wish him well, but he should not drag our party leader’s name in the mad for his personal ambitions.

If he has issues he knows what to do. Our party leader has no problem with him.

As Wiper, we are now preparing ourselves, if anything Wiper is the only party which has recruited the largest number of new members this season.

The other day, we launched our Young Democrats and Women Democrats leagues.

We are strengthening our party everywhere in order to be strong where it matters most, the grassroots.

Wiper Secretary General Judith Sijeny spoke to the Star.