Striking health workers storm Governor Waiguru's office

Striking Kirinyaga health workers on Thursday stormed the county government headquarters in Kutus town demanding dialogue with governor Anne Waiguru but were repulsed by police.

Waiguru had, during an event in Gichugu constituency on Wednesday, threatened to sack any health who worker failed to report to work on Thursday.

Kenya medical practitioners and dentists union central region secretary general Gor Goody said the medics, who have been on strike for ten days, will only resume duty once their demands are met.

“We have written many letters to the county government but we are yet to get a reply on our call for dialogue, that is why we came to the county to be addressed by [Governor] Waiguru but no one has heeded our call,” Goody said.

The chairman of Kenya National Union of Nurses Joseph Ngwasi, joined the protestors. He said health workers will not be intimidated by Waiguru's threat to fire them.