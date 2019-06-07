Striking health workers storm Governor Waiguru's office

• Kenya medical practitioners and dentists union central region secretary general Gor Goody said the medics, who have been on strike for ten days, will only resume duty once their demands are met.
• Union said they will camp at the governor's office until the impasse is solved.
Striking Kirinyaga health workers on Thursday stormed the county government headquarters in Kutus town demanding dialogue with governor Anne Waiguru but were repulsed by police.
Waiguru had, during an event in Gichugu constituency on Wednesday, threatened to sack any health who worker failed to report to work on Thursday.
Kenya medical practitioners and dentists union central region secretary general Gor Goody said the medics, who have been on strike for ten days, will only resume duty once their demands are met.
“We have written many letters to the county government but we are yet to get a reply on our call for dialogue, that is why we came to the county to be addressed by [Governor] Waiguru but no one has heeded our call,” Goody said.
The chairman of Kenya National Union of Nurses Joseph Ngwasi, joined the protestors. He said health workers will not be intimidated by Waiguru's threat to fire them.
“What will end this strike is dialogue and from today hence forth we shall be camping here at Waiguru’s office whether there is tear gas or not until she listens to us,” Goody said.
The unionist said it was unfortunate residents of Kirinyaga have to suffer because of impunity and high handedness from the county government and termed assertions by Waiguru that the strike was politically motivated as empty talk.
The media last month exposed rot at the hospital after Waiguru fired 346 casual workers leaving the hospital unhygienic as garbage remained uncollected.
The union insists that the strike is not about higher pay but for improved working conditions including hygiene in hospitals, promotion for staff, employment of more health workers including casuals and motivation of staff.
Ngwasi said they have not been served with any court orders and reiterated that the industrial action is legal.
He warned that grievances of health workers must be addressed through a roundtable meeting and not through threats and intimidation.
A spot check by the Star at the Kerugoya level four hospital, Kianyaga, Sagana and Kimbimbii sub county hospitals, revealed that health services were paralysed as staff had not reported.