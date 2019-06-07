NYS: Fresh irregular tender award revealed

Fresh revelations have emerged on how taxpayers lost millions in fictitious contracts at the graft-ridden National Youth Service.

On Thursday, MPs heard that the service, which has been marred by open financial misappropriation, paid Sh54 million to a company that had not been registered by the time of awarding the contract.

Auditor General Edward Ouko’s 2016-17 audit report revelations showed the company was hurriedly registered half a year after the money was syphoned in a suspected cover up for the irregular transaction.

Annuar Investments contracted to supply food and rations, signed a contract on August 20, 2014, but according to records tabled before the Public Accounts committee, the firm was registered on June 16, 2015, six months after it won the lucrative tender.

Youth PS Francis Owino, appearing before the committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, defended the ministry from any wrongdoing, claiming the department did not have contractors at that time and relied fully on suppliers recommended by the Lands ministry.

“The State Department did not have contractors at the time. This necessitated the adoption of contractors from Lands pursuant to the Public Procurement and Disposal assets 2005,” Owino told the committee.

MPs Wandayi, Otiende Amolo (Rarieda), Peter Masara (Suna West) and Kimani Kuria (Molo) faulted the ministry of sleeping on the job, blindly approving a company that is non-existent thereby occasioning a huge loss of public funds.