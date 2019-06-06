Two girls attempt suicide in school, one dies

One pupil in West Pokot county has committed suicide by drinking insecticide and her friend who also took poison has been hospitalised.

Both 14-year-old girls were friends and pupils at a primary school.

The reason one took her life and the other girl tried but failed is not known.

They both drank acaricide, a mite and tick poison, in their dormitory on Tuesday evening.

One is hospitalised at Moi Teaching Referral Hospital Eldoret.

The suicide and attempted suicide shocked have pupils, parents and teachers as they ponder what might have pushed the two to try and end their lives.

West Pokot criminal investigation officer Michael Mwenze said the two took acaricide, a readily available mite and tick poison.

"We established that the two took neuro trap chemicals after they locked themselves inside the dormitory where they mixed it with water, " Mwenze said.

He said statements recorded by the matron and a teacher revealed that the two sneaked out of school on Tuesday for games in Makutano town where they were not participating.

They secluded themselves and were seen talking to each other before buying the 50ml poison and sneaking back into school in the evening, the statements said.