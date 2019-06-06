Resume work or get the sack, Waiguru tells striking health staff

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Wednesday threatened to sack striking health workers who will not report to work today.

She maintained the industrial action is illegal. Waiguru spoke at Kiambatha Primary School, Gichugu constituency, where she distributed Hass avocado seedlings to farmers.

The strike is in its second week. Last week, the county advertised positions for health workers in a local daily, a pointer that the governor is ready to defy the workers' demands and send them packing if they don't heed his call.

The advert had 300 positions for nurses and 60 doctors, among other positions. The health workers are demanding promotions, additional staff, including casual workers, further training for doctors, and improved hygiene in health facilities.

But Waiguru said her administration will only negotiate with their unions once they resume duty. "I hear they are calling for negotiations. Let them report to work then we can have a roundtable meeting and see what we can do as a county and what is beyond our scope."

She said she will not sit back and watch residents suffer. The work boycott has disrupted services in county facilities.

"Let the striking workers know the strike is unprotected since we have a court order preventing them from downing their tools. As such, we're going to sack any health worker who will not have reported to work by Thursday (today)," Waiguru said.

She accused her arrivals of compromising union officials to have the county employees stay away from their workstations.