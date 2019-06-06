Close

'Rafiki' film will be played in court, High court has ruled

Rafiki, which means "friend" in Kiswahili, tells the story of two young women who fall in love.

• Justice James Makau said the exhibition of the film is necessary in determining the case filed by film Director Wanuri Kahiu.

'Rafiki' Director Wanuri Kahiu poses with actors Sheila Munyiva and Samantha Mugatsia during red carpet arrivals for the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 9, 2018. /REUTERS
'Rafiki' Director Wanuri Kahiu poses with actors Sheila Munyiva and Samantha Mugatsia during red carpet arrivals for the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 9, 2018. /REUTERS

The controversial Rafiki film will be played in court, the High court has ruled.

Justice James Makau said the exhibition of the film is necessary in determining the case filed by film Director Wanuri Kahiu.

He also said exhibiting it would not delay the disposal of the case as argued by the Kenya Film Classification Board.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) had opposed the application as filed by Wanuri.

The board’s chair Ezekiel Mutua said exhibition of the film is not necessary in the speedy disposal of the case.

He also argued that exhibition of the film will not be necessary to the determination of the constitutionality of the films Act.

2 months ago

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
06 June 2019 - 11:11

