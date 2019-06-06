Muslims ask Uhuru for two public holidays

• Constitution recognizes only three national days, which are also public holidays.
• Parliament may enact laws prescribing other public holidays.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Muslims he is working to ensure both Idd ul Fitr and Idd ul Adha are made public holidays.
The 2010 Constitution recognizes only three national days, namely, Madaraka Day, Mashujaa Day and Jamhuri Day, which are also public holidays.
Although Muslim leaders have welcomed the Idd ul Fitr public holidays, they have this year asked the President to consider making Idd ul Adha a public holiday.
Idd ul Adha comes about two months after Idd ul Fitr.
Speaking on Wednesday at the annual Idd baraza in Mombasa, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the President has listened to the calls of Muslims and is already working on that.
“I assure you Chief Kadhi, we will continue consulting to ensure whatever changes we have been ordered to make on issues to do with Islamic holidays are achieved,” Matiang’i said.
Earlier, Chief Kadhi Ahmed Mohdhar, Tourism CS Najib Balala and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir joined calls to have both Idd holidays officially recognized as public holidays in Kenya.
“We are grateful for the recognition and respect the President has shown the Muslim fraternity in Kenya. We will be more humbled if he also considered making Idd ul Adha a public holiday,” said the Chief Kadhi.
Nassir said there should be a committee made up of eminent Muslim scholars and preachers to make the necessary recommendations.
He said if the changes require legislation, Muslim MPs are ready to push for amendments in the Constitution so as to have the two holidays officially included as public holidays in the country.
“This will be a great deed that will ensure harmony between all religions in the country,” said Nassir.
Matiangi’ said the President is keen to ensure the Coast region achieves its potential.
“The President is happy with the Coast leaders and residents for maintaining peace and security in the region during the holy month of Ramadhan. This boosts tourism in the country,” he said.
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho asked Uhuru to arrange a meeting with the Coast leaders to discuss issues of the port, especially the planned privatization of the second container terminal.
“I am glad we can now ask for things from the government without putting up fights. I only request and the President listens because we have gone past that other chapter,” Joho said.
Uhuru urged Coast leaders to continue preaching peace saying the region is key for the development of the country.
“He wants us to live in peace. He wants us to continue living in harmony and to shun divisive politics,” said the Interior CS, who represented the President at the Idd baraza.
“Let us work together to ensure Kenya develops faster. Those who are elected and those who have been appointed should stay focused on their work,” the CS said.
“President Uhuru and Raila Odinga have directed us to stay united and focus on our work as elected and appointed leaders. The time for those other things [political campaigns] will come and we will speak at that time,” Matiang’i said.
He said immigration offices in Mombasa will be expanded so that Muslims get travel documents for purposes of their annual pilgrimage to Mecca.
He said President Uhuru wants leaders to ensure residents take in government services positively.
“The President asked me to inform you that he will soon come here for a tour of government projects in this region. He will stay here for at least a week,” Matiang’i said.