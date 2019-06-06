Muslims ask Uhuru for two public holidays

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Muslims he is working to ensure both Idd ul Fitr and Idd ul Adha are made public holidays.

The 2010 Constitution recognizes only three national days, namely, Madaraka Day, Mashujaa Day and Jamhuri Day, which are also public holidays.

Parliament may enact laws prescribing other public holidays.

Although Muslim leaders have welcomed the Idd ul Fitr public holidays, they have this year asked the President to consider making Idd ul Adha a public holiday.

Idd ul Adha comes about two months after Idd ul Fitr.

Speaking on Wednesday at the annual Idd baraza in Mombasa, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the President has listened to the calls of Muslims and is already working on that.

“I assure you Chief Kadhi, we will continue consulting to ensure whatever changes we have been ordered to make on issues to do with Islamic holidays are achieved,” Matiang’i said.

Earlier, Chief Kadhi Ahmed Mohdhar, Tourism CS Najib Balala and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir joined calls to have both Idd holidays officially recognized as public holidays in Kenya.

“We are grateful for the recognition and respect the President has shown the Muslim fraternity in Kenya. We will be more humbled if he also considered making Idd ul Adha a public holiday,” said the Chief Kadhi.

Nassir said there should be a committee made up of eminent Muslim scholars and preachers to make the necessary recommendations.

He said if the changes require legislation, Muslim MPs are ready to push for amendments in the Constitution so as to have the two holidays officially included as public holidays in the country.