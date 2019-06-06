Alarm over foot and mouth disease outbreak in Kisii

The Kisii county government has issued an alert over the outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

Agriculture executive Esman Onsarigo said cases have been reported in Nyaribari Chache, Bomachoge Borabu and Nyaribari Masaba constituencies.

Onsarigo said they have taken necessary measures to avoid the spread of the deadly disease in cattle.

Addressing the press in his office on Tuesday evening, the executive said they have since sent veterinary officers to treat the affected animals.

“We have sent veterinary officers to the ground to vaccinate the animals and isolate them,” Onsarigo said.

The virus causes high fever between two and six days followed by blisters inside the mouth and on the feet, which may rupture and cause lameness.

Onsarigo, however, said there is no cause for alarm because "the situation has been contained".

The executive urged those who buy the animals from neighbouring counties of Bomet, Narok and Kericho to ensure that they are inspected.

He disclosed that the county has 176,147 dairy and 114,000 beef cattle which he said were vaccinated last year in November and December.

He urged farmers to keep surveillance and inform his office of any case for quick action by officers.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)