Shock as mum sews son's lips over poor class results

Police are looking for a Mai Mahiu woman who sewed the lips of her eight-year-old son for poor school performance.

The incident happened on Friday but it was reported to the police on Tuesday after it went viral on social media.

The boy, who is a pupil at Sacred Heart Primary Schools in Mai Mahiu town, is being treated at Naivasha subcounty hospital.

Child activist Samson Njogu said the matter was first reported in one of the WhatsApp groups last weekend.

“The woman accused her son of playing and talking too much for the drop in class performance and decided to teach him a lesson,” Njogu said.

He accused the school of not reporting the matter to the police even after being told what had happened. “The school management reported the matter to the police station after it became public.”

Mai Mahiu assistant subcounty commissioner Julius Nyaga said the boy was rescued and taken to Naivasha subcounty hospital for treatment and issuance of a P3 form.

“This happened last week but the school management and the relatives remained quiet until today (Tuesday) when they reported the incident,” Nyaga said.

He said the minor's condition was stable although he is traumatised.

“Once the police get the doctor's report we shall go for the mother who will definitely be arraigned in court,” Nyaga said.

The children's department is now in charge of the boy.

An officer who sought anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said, “We shall first counsel the minor and hold him here for some days before seeking an alternative home for him.”