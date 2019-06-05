Likuyani man kills 'cheating' wife, hangs himself

A man on Monday slaughtered his wife for cheating on him and later hanged himself in Likuyani subcounty, Kakamega county.

The incident occurred at Mawe Tatu village, Likuyani. Their bodies were discovered by a relative that afternoon.

Noah Nyangala, 34, left a suicide note stating that he had decided to kill his wife Metrine and take his life because she was not faithful to him in their marriage.

Relatives said they discovered the two bodies after they went to check why the couple’s house remained unopened by midday.

Nyangala’s brother-in-law Kevin Wekesa said when he forced the window open, he saw his sister lying still on the bed naked and her husband’s body dangling on a rope from the roof.

“I called out their names severally but there was no reply and when I forced the window open, I didn’t realise my sister had been slaughtered. I was shocked when I entered the house and found that she was dead,” Wekesa said.

Nyangala’s father Philip Wanjala said the couple had had domestic issues arising from complaints from his son that the wife was having an affair with another man. Wanjala said he counseled them a week ago.

“I told them that marriage is not an easy task and they should learn to listen and respect each other now that they chose to stay together. I have never seen this before,” he said.

The two dropped out of school in Form 2 and began life as husband and wife five years ago. They are survived by two children.

Kakamega county police commander Wilkister Vera confirmed the incident. She said police had taken the suicide note and the bodies to Cherengani Subcounty Hospital mortuary in Trans Nzoia county.

Wanjala said his son should have used other means of settling their differences instead of taking their lives.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)