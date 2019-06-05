Close

ROCKY MARRIAGE

Likuyani man kills 'cheating' wife, hangs himself

Leaves suicide note saying his wife pushed him to the act with her infidelity

In Summary

• The two dropped out of school in Form 2 and started living together five years ago

• Bosies discovered by relatives; they are survived by two children. 

Senior detective superintendent from Sweden Nils Nilsson explains how to cordon off a crime scene. He was leading Swedish experts to train Kenyan police officers at Wida Highway Motel in Kikuyu on Monday
Senior detective superintendent from Sweden Nils Nilsson explains how to cordon off a crime scene. He was leading Swedish experts to train Kenyan police officers at Wida Highway Motel in Kikuyu on Monday
Image: Njenga Gicheha

A man on Monday slaughtered his wife for cheating on him and later hanged himself in Likuyani subcounty, Kakamega county.

The incident occurred at Mawe Tatu village, Likuyani. Their bodies were discovered by a relative that afternoon.

Noah Nyangala, 34, left a suicide note stating that he had decided to kill his wife Metrine and take his life because she was not faithful to him in their marriage.

 

Relatives said they discovered the two bodies after they went to check why the couple’s house remained unopened by midday.

Nyangala’s brother-in-law Kevin Wekesa said when he forced the window open,  he saw his sister lying still on the bed naked and her husband’s body dangling on a rope from the roof.

“I called out their names severally but there was no reply and when I forced the window open, I  didn’t realise my sister had been slaughtered. I was shocked when I entered the house and found that she was dead,” Wekesa said.

Nyangala’s father Philip Wanjala said the couple had had domestic issues arising from complaints from his son that the wife was having an affair with another man. Wanjala said he counseled them a week ago.

“I told them that marriage is not an easy task and they should learn to listen and respect each other now that they chose to stay together. I have never seen this before,” he said.

The two dropped out of school in Form 2 and began life as husband and wife five years ago. They are survived by two children.

Kakamega county police commander Wilkister Vera confirmed the incident. She said police had taken the suicide note and the bodies to Cherengani Subcounty Hospital mortuary in Trans Nzoia county.

Wanjala said his son should have used other means of settling their differences instead of taking their lives.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

MORE:

Man, 27, kills daughter and commits suicide

The slain girl was a Standard One pupil at Kisayani Primary School in Kitui
Counties
2 months ago

Man kills wife, injures son and hangs self

Wife and children raised money to bail him from remand after previous attempt on her life
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
News
05 June 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why community policing is a huge success in Lari
    19h ago Big Read

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2w ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    4d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos