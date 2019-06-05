Let Ruto keep his loot, David Ndii says over new banknotes

• The economist insisted that notes and coins issued by the Central Bank of Kenya shouldn't bear the portrait of any individual.
Economist David Ndii has waded into the issue of the new banknotes saying that Deputy President William Ruto should be left alone to 'keep his money'.
Ndii said that the ongoing debate over the new currency notes is not a war on corruption or money laundering.
"Let Ruto keep his loot. It is a political fallout of thieves. The only difference is Uhuru owns a bank to launder his loot. He who seeks justice must do so with clean hands. Uhuru’s hands are not clean," he tweeted.
Ndii said he was part of the team that drafted Chapter 12 of the Constitution where Kenyans debated but could not agree on which heroes deserved to be on the currency, that's why they settled on none.
"The Kenyatta image offends that spirit. It is deliberate mischief, impunity and contempt for the people - the hallmarks of Uhuru," he added.
The economist insisted that notes and coins issued by the Central Bank of Kenya shouldn't bear the portrait of any individual as stated in Article 231 (4) of the Constitution.
His remarks come hours after the ODM party through their chairman John Mbadi said they fully supported the new banknotes.
However, Mbadi said the party is against the notes bearing a portrait image of an individual.
The National Assembly Minority Leader said the new generation notes that have the image of the first President Jomo Kenyatta violated the Constitution.
Activist Okiya Omtatah and East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua have in separate petitions moved to court in a bid to block the circulation of the new currency notes.
The High Court on Tuesday referred Omtatah's case to the Chief Justice to set up a bench to hear the matter.