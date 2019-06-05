Let Ruto keep his loot, David Ndii says over new banknotes

Economist David Ndii has waded into the issue of the new banknotes saying that Deputy President William Ruto should be left alone to 'keep his money'.

Ndii said that the ongoing debate over the new currency notes is not a war on corruption or money laundering.

"Let Ruto keep his loot. It is a political fallout of thieves. The only difference is Uhuru owns a bank to launder his loot. He who seeks justice must do so with clean hands. Uhuru’s hands are not clean," he tweeted.

Ndii said he was part of the team that drafted Chapter 12 of the Constitution where Kenyans debated but could not agree on which heroes deserved to be on the currency, that's why they settled on none.