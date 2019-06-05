Court to visit Kiambu cop's murder scene

A Kiambu court will on December 11 visit the scene where a senior police detective is said to have sprayed his junior with bullets, killing him on the spot.

Justice Christine Meoli of Kiambu High Court yesterday adjourned the hearing of a murder case against chief inspector Duncan Maina to enable the court to visit the scene first before other witnesses testify.

Maina has denied killing constable Evanson Kipngetich Busienei who was attached to Thindigua police post in Kiambu on November 23, 2018.

The judge put off the hearing after the first prosecution witness, an uncle to the deceased, completed his testimony.

The witness said on that day he was in the company of the deceased and were walking along the road a few metres from the police post when a vehicle driven by the accused passed them at high speed.

The vehicle stopped ahead of them, prompting the deceased to walk toward the driver's side.

The witness said a few minutes later he heard gunshots, killing his nephew on the spot.

It is said that following the incident, detectives from DCI office instituted investigations into the circumstances under which chief inspector Maina allegedly killed a colleague when they reportedly disagreed over a government vehicle.

The deceased is said to have been shot four times during the confrontation with the accused.

It is said that the junior police officer was returning to his station in the company of his uncle when he encountered the accused moments past midnight.

According to the earlier reports, Maina was driving a station wagon belonging to the DCI headquarters when he encountered the pair.

It is said the constable stopped the accused and demanded that he surrenders the vehicle.

Maina is said to have warned the constable against threatening him but the junior kept ordering him to surrender the car as he advanced towards him.