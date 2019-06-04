Omtatah case on new currency sent to Chief Justice

The High Court has referred Okiya Omtatah case challenging new currency notes to the Chief Justice to set up a bench to hear the matter.

Justice Weldon Korir says the matters raised in the petition raise substantial questions of law.

He also said the issues raised are weighty.

Omtatah wants the court to bar CBK from circulating or giving effect in any way whatsoever to the new generation banknotes launched by the President and the governor of the Central Bank during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium, Narok county.

The activist argue that the CBK did not involve the public in the printing and unveiling of the new notes.