See you in court, CBK governor tells those against new notes

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has insisted that the design and introduction of new banknotes followed due process and that they are ready to fight those opposed to it in court.

Njoroge dismissed those contesting the inclusion of the country's founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's sculpture, saying that the key feature was the KICC.

The governor spoke at a press briefing on Monday at the CBK offices in Nairobi,

"I have been informed of a legal challenge that has just been filed. We are going to deal with those issues as a matter of priority," Njoroge said.

He also defended the decision to do away with the old generation Sh1.000 notes, saying that it is not the first time Kenya is doing demonetisation.