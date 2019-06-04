Close

KQ suspends flights to Khartoum after Sudan's violent protests

In Summary

• Sudan's military has come under stinging international criticism for the violent attack on protesters in Khartoum.

• At least 30 people are reported to have been killed in the violent protests.

A Kenya Airways plane at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa.
Kenya Airways has suspended its flights to and from Khartoum following violent protests in the Sudan capital in the past few days.

The national carrier announced the suspension which included Tuesday's night flights; KQ 348 Nairobi-Khartoum and KQ 349 Khartoum-Nairobi.

"We are monitoring the situation and will advise when normal operations resume," the airline said in a statement.

The country's military leaders have said they will no longer honour any existing agreements with the main opposition coalition.

Elections in the country are expected within the next nine months.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
04 June 2019 - 18:54

