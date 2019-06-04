KQ suspends flights to Khartoum after Sudan's violent protests

• Sudan's military has come under stinging international criticism for the violent attack on protesters in Khartoum.
Kenya Airways has suspended its flights to and from Khartoum following violent protests in the Sudan capital in the past few days.
The national carrier announced the suspension which included Tuesday's night flights; KQ 348 Nairobi-Khartoum and KQ 349 Khartoum-Nairobi.
"We are monitoring the situation and will advise when normal operations resume," the airline said in a statement.
Following the uncertain situation at Khartoum International Airport, KQ has suspended flights to and from Khartoum including tonight's flights: KQ 348 Nairobi-Khartoum and KQ 349 Khartoum-Nairobi. We are monitoring the situation and will advise when normal operations resume.
The country's military leaders have said they will no longer honour any existing agreements with the main opposition coalition.
Elections in the country are expected within the next nine months.