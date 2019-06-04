Expect rain in 10 counties for two days

Rainfall is expected in 10 counties for at least two more days.

The Kenya Meteorological department's forecast to June 5 also says there will be morning showers and sunny intervals, sometimes afternoon showers.

Rainwill continue in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Expect morning rains today and tomorrow in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places.

In Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, there will be rain in several places today and tomorrow morning.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected.

In Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties, there will be sunny intervals today. It will be sunny all day tomorrow.

The World Meteorological Congress is meeting in Geneva to agree on strategy and tools to increase resilience to extreme weather, water, climate and other environmental shocks to strengthen scientific observations and predictions and to close the capacity gap. It has 193 members.