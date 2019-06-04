FORECAST TO JUNE 5

Expect rain in 10 counties for two days

Last of the long rains?

In Summary

• Rain to continue in Nairobi for at least two more days.

• Also thundershowers, sunny intervals around the country.

A motorcyclist wades through water during heavy rains in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 9, 2016. REUTERs
A motorcyclist wades through water during heavy rains in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 9, 2016. REUTERs

Rainfall is expected in 10 counties for at least two more days.

The Kenya Meteorological department's forecast to June 5 also says there will be morning showers and sunny intervals, sometimes afternoon showers.

Rainwill continue in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties.

 

Expect morning rains today and tomorrow in  Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places.

In Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, there will be rain in several places today and tomorrow morning.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected.

In Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties, there will be sunny intervals today. It will be sunny all day tomorrow.

The World Meteorological Congress is meeting in Geneva to agree on strategy and tools to increase resilience to extreme weather, water, climate and other environmental shocks to strengthen scientific observations and predictions and to close the capacity gap. It has 193 members.

More:

The rains are finally here

This is contrary to the April 16 prediction that there would be no rains
News
1 month ago

Rationing to persist until long rains come, says Nairobi Water

Water level at Ndakaini Dam has not risen despite slight rains.
Counties
2 weeks ago

As usual, Nairobi unprepared as rains start

It happens year after year; officials wait until it pours to do something
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
04 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Want US visa? Prepare to share social media details
    1d ago World

  3. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    4d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1w ago Africa

Latest Videos