DPP files notice of appeal against ruling on Mwilu's graft case

The Director of Public Prosecutions has filed a notice of appeal against a court decision that quashed the criminal charges facing Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

“Being dissatisfied with the judgment of the High Court given on May 31, we intend to appeal to the court of appeal against those parts of the decision which upheld the petitioner's contentions or otherwise allowed the petition,” Noordin Haji said the notice.

On Friday, the High Court ruled that the DCJ will not be prosecuted over corruption and abuse of office charges on grounds that the evidence presented was obtained illegally.

Justices Hellen Omondi, William Musyoka, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita and Francis Tuiyot said the charge of obtaining money by false pretences, which formed the bedrock of the case, could not, therefore, be sustained.

They said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations violated Mwilu's right to privacy by obtaining and using a court order that had no bearing on the case to look into her accounts at the collapsed Imperial Bank Limited (IBL).

“The conduct of the DCI has irredeemably rocked the foundation on which the charges stand,” they said.