Machakos Principal, mother of missing girl arrested over journalists assault

• The journalist had gone to follow up on a story of a girl who went missing.
• Principal told students to block the journalists since they would give school bad publicity.
The Principal of St. Stevens Girls School in Machakos has been arrested for inciting students to attack journalists.
The journalists working for KTN news crew were attacked by the students as they went to follow up on a story of a missing girl at the school.
According to the journalists, the principal mobilised the students to block them on account that they would give the school bad publicity.
They were then roughed up assaulted before their car was torched.
Department of Criminal Investigations said John Kyalo alongside Mary Makumi, the mother of the missing girl had been arrested following the incident.
The department said the two will be charged with Incitement to Violence among other offences.
Mr. John Kyalo, the Principal of St. Steven’s Girls School in #Machakos County & Ms. Mary Mukami, the mother of the missing girl have been arrested by officers following the attack on Journalists. The two suspects will be charged with Incitement to Violence among other offences. pic.twitter.com/WsXOYDLgzf— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 3, 2019
"During the fracas, six students were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Machakos-All in stable condition," the DCI said on their twitter handle.
They said further inquiries are ongoing to bring all those involved to Justice.
"The mother of the missing girl is in our custody assisting us with further investigations into the matter," read part of the tweet.
Earlier the Media Council of Kenya had condemned the incident saying the journalists Carol Bii, Bonnie Kirera and their driver should report the matter to police.
Chief Executive Officer David Umwoyo said while it is within the right of school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the law for anyone to incite and attack journalist in their line of duty.
Umwoyo said it was unfortunate the journalists were nursing injuries after being pelted with stones by the irate students.