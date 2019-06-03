Machakos Principal, mother of missing girl arrested over journalists assault

The Principal of St. Stevens Girls School in Machakos has been arrested for inciting students to attack journalists.

The journalists working for KTN news crew were attacked by the students as they went to follow up on a story of a missing girl at the school.

According to the journalists, the principal mobilised the students to block them on account that they would give the school bad publicity.

They were then roughed up assaulted before their car was torched.

Department of Criminal Investigations said John Kyalo alongside Mary Makumi, the mother of the missing girl had been arrested following the incident.

The department said the two will be charged with Incitement to Violence among other offences.