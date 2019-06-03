284 SLOTS

Embu residents warned of conmen in ECDE teacher vacancies

The county plans to hire 284 more Early Childhood Education tutors to strengthen learning in nursery schools.

• Conmen prowling around and demanding bribes from residents seeking 284 Early Childhood Education (ECDE) teaching vacancies in Embu have been threatened with dire consequences.

Embu residents have been warned against conmen demanding bribes to help them secure ECDE jobs.

Deputy Governor David Kariuki on Saturday said they were aware of conmen fleecing residents with the offer of securing them the jobs.

Kariuki said the information had been leaked with the conmen springing to action to solicit for bribes. The jobs have not been officially advertised.

He said selfish, unscrupulous and wicked men pretending to be county employees with connections in the administration had invaded villages conning prospective recruits. He said the conmen will be arrested.

“I am warning the conmen that we are not going to condone this offense. The county commissioner is here and we're sure we shall arrest you,” Kariuki said.

He urged potential recruits against giving bribes to secure the jobs and instead wait for the advertisement before they apply.

Kariuki was speaking at Siakago Shopping Centre in Mbeere North on Saturday during Madaraka Day celebrations. He represented Governor Martin Wambora who was away in the USA on an official trip.

In a speech read on his behalf, Wambora said the county was working with Kenya Electricity Generating Company (Kengen) to eradicate water shortage.

 

County commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo asked the government to amend operational hours for bars to remain at between 5 pm and 11 pm.

Galgalo said criminals were hiding behind bar hours to plan their activities.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
03 June 2019 - 00:00

