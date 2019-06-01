Ruto will beat Raila for top seat, Nyamira allies say

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have affirmed that Ruto will beat ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro said Kenyans should not be cheated that Raila will win the 2022 top seat.

Speaking during DP Ruto's tour in Nyamira county on Friday, Osoro said the people already know who will win in 2022.

"Don't be cheated Raila will never become president. The top leadership is playing with the opposition so that when it comes to 2022 they can do away with him. We will not be cheated to join whoever who will never win," Osoro said.

"All the plans for 2022 are complete. We are just waiting for the day to see the winners and losers but the truth is Ruto will not lose in the 2022 elections," he added.

He said the unity of the Gusii region is key in the 2022 government. "If Gusii people will not come together and organise ourselves to have a direction, then they will be directed by those who will win."

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose said the two Gusii counties will never be stopped from joining Tangatanga for the sake of development, saying nothing will bar them from moving with Ruto.

"Those who think they will never see us together should forget because we know where we belong and that is on the government," Mose said.