Five jailed 20 years for murder, causing mayhem in Kisii

A Kisii court has convicted five people for 20 years each in prison for causing mayhem and murder over a land dispute in Gucha.

Among the convicts are two brothers Edward Obiero and Henry Obiero. Other accused are Erick Ombati and Justine Ombati. The other convict, Erick Sibwoga, died while in custody.

According to prosecution, the convicts were part of a gang exacting revenge for a land dispute at Kabiero area on November 8, 2017.

Several people suffered gruesome wounds, resulting in amputations as two clans clashed.

A piece of land near a river bank was the centre of the contention, sparking week-long skirmishes resulting in three killings.

Outgoing judge David Majanja rejected pleas for non-custodial sentences from the suspects, citing the enormity of the crime committed.

"I have heard their mitigation and given the circumstance under which the offence was committed, a non custodial sentence is out of the question," ruled Judge Majanja.