Cereals board, SFR wrangles delay release maize to millers

Kenyans may have to wait longer to enjoy affordable unga as the government is yet to release two million bags of maize at Sh2,300.

The Star has learnt that there is a push and pull between the Strategic Food Reserve and the National Cereals and Produce Board has led to a delay in the release of two million bags.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri last week met the Cereal Millers Association, United Grain Millers Association and individual millers to discuss how and who should benefit from the two million bags.

The release of maize is meant to cushion consumers and stabilise the prices of a two-kilo packet of maize flour in the market to between Sh90 to Sh110.

A senior officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, who did not want to be mentioned because he is not authorised to comment, said the problem is that SFR wants the money paid by millers for the maize wired directly to their account and to the NCPB.

“This is because SFR owes NCPB about Sh3 billion and they are afraid if the money passes through the cereals board, they will not remit it to the food reserve board. It is unfortunate that the two agencies are fighting, yet they are all under the ministry,” the officer said.

But Noah Wekesa, the chairman of SFR on Monday denied claims that they owe the NCPB money.

“We have no debt, instead NCPB owes SFR a lot of money from the sale of maize which they have not been remitting to us,” Wekesa said.

He said they have finished a vigorous vetting process for millers, and they (millers) can now start picking maize from cereal depots.

Following the delay, small-scale millers in Kenya have asked Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to intervene in the release of maize.

In a letter seen by the Star on Friday, millers under the UGMA appealed to Matiang'i to help solve the crisis.

In the letter dated May 29, the millers said this could lead to food shortage and protests if no immediate action is taken.

Led by their chairman Peter Kuguru, the millers said decisions on the maize release are not being made or implemented. He said the handling of allocation application forms by the Strategic Food Reserve is irresponsible and chaotic.

“The intended release of two million bags to bridge short term gap is in abeyance for no good reason and unless handled with care and speed. It will result in a mess and corruption that would be better addressed before it is too late,” the letter reads.

Kuguru said the millers want the CS to urgently meet leaders of the millers’ associations and hear their grievances and proposals on bringing an end to the problem.

The millers have also written another letter dated May 30 to Hamadi Boga, the Principal Secretary of Crops Development department on the government’s maize chaotic allocation by SFR.

