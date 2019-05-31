Respect my wife, Pastor Ng'ang'a warns 'useless, arrogant' bishops

Controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a has threatened to close Neno Evangelism Church branches, claiming the bishops do not respect his wife.

In a video that has gone viral, he is seen telling the bishops that he would eject all of them if they do not heed his warning, since the "church branches have become kiosks".

"This time round I will show you my power…. Any woman who will not respect my wife…… You found me here with your wives, you have enriched yourselves from my efforts. Stupid.... arrogant…….. I was preaching on a cart…. I swear before God I will show you who is Ng'ang'a…..”

The angry pastor tells the bishops it is ironical for them to brag about the riches they acquired in his church yet they do not respect him.

“I want to address you bishops, if you don’t respect my wife I will kick you out of my ministry. It doesn’t matter who you are,” the agitated Ng'ang'a said.

Ng'ang'a said he has reached an elderly age that demands automatic respect from all the bishops.

"When I cough, you must respond," he said.