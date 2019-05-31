Respect my wife, Pastor Ng'ang'a warns 'useless, arrogant' bishops

• Nganga threatens to fire all bishops for disrespecting his wife.
• Says the bishops ridding on his efforts to enrich themselves.
Controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a has threatened to close Neno Evangelism Church branches, claiming the bishops do not respect his wife.
In a video that has gone viral, he is seen telling the bishops that he would eject all of them if they do not heed his warning, since the "church branches have become kiosks".
"This time round I will show you my power…. Any woman who will not respect my wife…… You found me here with your wives, you have enriched yourselves from my efforts. Stupid.... arrogant…….. I was preaching on a cart…. I swear before God I will show you who is Ng'ang'a…..”
The angry pastor tells the bishops it is ironical for them to brag about the riches they acquired in his church yet they do not respect him.
“I want to address you bishops, if you don’t respect my wife I will kick you out of my ministry. It doesn’t matter who you are,” the agitated Ng'ang'a said.
Ng'ang'a said he has reached an elderly age that demands automatic respect from all the bishops.
"When I cough, you must respond," he said.
When I sneeze all bishops must respond fast since I picked them when they were nothing. You came to me in tattered clothes, now you have made small money and think you can overturn me……uselessPastor James Nganga
The pastor said he is facing such battles because Satan wants to bring the ministry down.
“Satan is fighting me because he wants to bring me down, there is nothing you can tell me…. I am Neno that’s why I am being fought….. I will not allow you and your wives stress me more…..,” he said.
“If you want to call yourself a bishop, think about where you came from, how dare chest thumb before me and you came to me in tarters ……… I will chase all of you takataka,” he went on.
Ng'ang'a said even politicians who don’t respect their parties are expelled and for him to eject the bishops it will not be new.
“I am targeting you bishops, I swear before God that if I don’t bring you down then I am not called….The money you are bragging with I am the one who made you…. I demand full respect,” he said.
He said if his caution will be adhered to, he would close all the branches and remain with the main headquarters.
Ng'ang'a described his bishops as petty, stupid and people who don’t respect him as the person who empowered them.
“They must toe the line or else I will personally go to close the kiosks to remain with main church based in Nairobi. I am the founder of Neno,” he said amid cheers from the worshipers.
Ng'ang'a said that his bishops at the kiosks are untouchable but they should know that he was the chief commandant.
Ng'ang'a has been in the news recently all for wrong reasons.
The pastor was last month arrested and charged in Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.
"He had agreed to pay but he has been delaying to honour that agreement. So we decided to process him and take him to court," Central police commander Stanley Atavachi said.
In another case, he was charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai.
He also faced charges of incitement to violence and disobedience of the law.
The magistrate ordered him to be released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.